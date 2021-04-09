WWE Stars Miz and Maryse Reveal the Biggest Source of Drama in Season 2 of 'Miz & Mrs' (EXCLUSIVE)

From his days on MTV's The Challenge to building a lucrative career as a WWE superstar, Mike "The Miz" Mizanin has seemingly capitalized on every opportunity presented to him. With cameras in his face for the better part of two decades, it's no surprise that he and his wife, fellow WWE superstar Maryse Mizanin, invite television crews into their home to film their everyday lives.

The power couple document their ups, downs, and drama-filled moments in their reality series Miz & Mrs.