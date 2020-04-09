'The Main Event' Is the WWE Family Movie on Netflix You Never Knew You Needed

Apparently, April 2020 is the month of WWE for Netflix. Because not only is The Main Event a thing, but the streaming platform also premiered The Big Show Show on April 6. Instead of a movie, though, the series is in sitcom format and centers on WWE legend the Big Show raising his three daughters with his wife. As he adjusts to life in retirement, he also tackles full-time parenthood. Hi-jinks are sure to ensue.

The Main Event is more about the dream of being a WWE wrestler rather than about an established wrestler himself. But it will awaken the inner fighter in kids everywhere, so don't be surprised if your living room is turned into a makeshift ring by the end of the movie.

The Main Event premieres on Netflix on April 10, 2020.