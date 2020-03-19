'Smackdown' Was Filmed in an Empty Arena and It Felt Extremely Strange

While live sporting events have a way greater reach on TV and internet broadcasts than they do in person, it's still weird to imagine them without the roar of the crowd reacting to the crazy action they're seeing before them. It's strange to not hear the cheers and jeers, or cutaway reactions to people's faces who are witnessing the same feats of athletic prowess that you are.

Which is probably why seeing WWE's SmackDown with no audience present is such a surreal experience.