Sonya Deville's Involvement in the WWE's "Hacker" Storyline Came to a Head

The WWE's "hacker" storyline saw a shocking development involving both Sonya Deville and Dolph Ziggler, when it was revealed that the Diva was the one responsible for costing Otis his Valentine's Day date with Mandy Rose.

While the rumor mill has already been churning as to who the "hacker" is (with many thinking it's Mustafa Ali,) the tech genius' identity has yet to be divulged to fans.