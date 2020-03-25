The Big Show Has His Own Family Sitcom on Netflix and It's Pure '90s

Aptly titled The Big Show Show, the 7-foot, 400lb man otherwise known as Paul Wight takes on a leading role in the sitcom where he'll have his massive hands full taking care of a bunch of kids.

If you grew up watching corny family sitcoms, then The Big Show Show won't really surprise you in terms of its format. What is surprising, however, is just how much of an influence the WWE seems to have on the program.