The Future of the WWE Has Come Into Question Thanks to a Rumored Sale of the Organization

The root of the rumor of Vince selling the WWE can be traced back to social media posts from former WWE writer Dave Schilling. Dave took to Twitter to speculate that due to the current climate in the league as well as his own insider information, he believes that Vince is quietly moving to leave.

"Ummm I think WWE is for sale," he wrote in the fairly viral tweet, which generated a lot of talk among fans and other commentators. Dave's stance on the future of the WWE doesn't come without precedent, however, as there has been a large increase in major players leaving the organization as of late.

Since April 15, 2021, stars such as Samoa Joe, Mickie James, Billie Kay, and Peyton Royce have been fired from the league, leaving plenty of speculation that even predated Dave's more concise statement on its future.

"You don’t cut talent assets on this level unless you are trying to maximize profits before a sale. Braun [Strowman] is a legit top guy, a former world champion, and a merchandise mover. Alastair Black was getting a push on TV LAST WEEK. This is very telling," he wrote in follow-up posts, referring to two other wrestlers who have been let go.