Bow Wow Wants to Join the WWE, but He's Already Fighting Pros Online

In news that probably no one expected in 2021, Bow Wow aka Shad Moss is switching careers. Even though he just released a music video, he's working to become a wrestler in the WWE. In an Instagram post, Bow Wow has a screenshot of the WWE talking about him joining. He captioned it saying that this has been a lifelong dream of his that he finally gets to see come true.

"Just a lifelong dream," the caption said. "Something else to add on my resume."