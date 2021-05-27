Bow Wow's Baby Mama, Olivia Sky, Claims He's Making Co-Parenting Difficult

For two decades, Shad Moss, who is better known by his stage name Bow Wow, has been releasing music and starring on both the big and the small screen.

Back in 2000, when he was still referred to as Lil Bow Wow, he released his first album, "Beware of Dog." The then-13-year-old soon catapulted to fame, and he's since released several more albums. He's also starred in the likes of Like Mike, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, and he hosted BET's 106 & Park.