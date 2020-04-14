Who Did Ciara Date Before Her Fairytale Romance With Russell Wilson?

When Ciara first came on the scene with her 2004 debut album "Goodies," which gave the world "1, 2 Step" — she was hailed as one to look out for. More than a decade and a half after her career began, Ciara is still cranking out hits, and she's also known for her enviable marriage.

Ciara married Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson in 2016 after about a year and a half of dating. The two walked down the aisle at an English castle, and they've had a fairytale romance ever since.