'Nine Perfect Strangers' Is Hulu’s Response to HBO's 'Big Little Lies' — Here's When to Watch It

When you hear the word "miniseries," it could bring a sense of dread. It means you're unlikely to get more than a handful of episodes, and that's never great with a solid show. But even though the Hulu series Nine Perfect Strangers is marketed as such, it doesn't mean it's not worth diving into headfirst.

And now that viewers got a look at the first three episodes, many are wondering, how many episodes is Nine Perfect Strangers? It's also important to note the release schedule for this particular series.

Streaming platforms don't always release all series' episodes at once. And because Hulu is known for keeping shows on a weekly schedule, viewers will have to wait for more Nine Perfect Strangers episodes.