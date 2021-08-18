The Surprise Twist at the End of 'Nine Perfect Strangers' Is Worth Waiting For (SPOILERS)

Oftentimes, the book is better than the movie or show that it’s based on, but some viewers believe that Hulu’s adaptation of author Liane Moriarty’s New York Times Bestseller, Nine Perfect Strangers , might come close. The novel was first published in November of 2018, and three years later, on Aug. 18, the series by the same name will make its debut on Hulu.

Starring Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Bobby Cannavale, and Luke Evans, Nine Perfect Strangers follows a group of unlikely acquaintances as they embark on a wellness retreat of a lifetime.

Much like HBO’s The White Lotus, Nine Perfect Strangers gives viewers a sinister glimpse into the world of wellness retreats. But how closely does the plot of the new miniseries mirror the novel? Here’s a quick summary of what happened in Nine Perfect Strangers, the book.