Rose Byrne Isn't Married but She Does Have a Longtime Partner

Maybe one of the reasons why Bobby and Rose are happy being partners without being officially married is because Bobby was already married well before he and Rose started dating in 2012. He was married to actress and screenwriter Jenny Lumet from 1994 until 2003.

Bobby and Rose have two sons together, so it seems they're in it for the long haul. It's not clear if Bobby is now against marriage in general; he may just consider himself a one-and-done kind of guy. Or it may just be a matter of time before he and Rose tie the knot.