'The Morning Show' Season 2 Release Date — Plus, More Details on the Apple TV Plus Series!

And, they're back in 3, 2, 1 ...

The first trailer for the highly anticipated sophomore season of The Morning Show reveals that anchors Alex Levy (played by Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) will pick up where the Season 1 finale left off.

The two women spilled all of the behind-the-scenes secrets during a live broadcast, dishing about the sexual harassment and the toxic work environment that they endured while working at UBA.