'The Morning Show' Season 2 Release Date — Plus, More Details on the Apple TV Plus Series!By Gabrielle Bernardini
Jun. 14 2021, Published 2:52 p.m. ET
And, they're back in 3, 2, 1 ...
The first trailer for the highly anticipated sophomore season of The Morning Show reveals that anchors Alex Levy (played by Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) will pick up where the Season 1 finale left off.
The two women spilled all of the behind-the-scenes secrets during a live broadcast, dishing about the sexual harassment and the toxic work environment that they endured while working at UBA.
Heading into Season 2, do these coworkers still have each other's backs? With the media frenzy surrounding the show and every person involved trying to "save face," the drama begins to bubble over as everyone is looking to clear their name.
So, when is Season 2 of The Morning Show airing on Apple TV Plus? Keep reading to find out about the show's release date, new characters being introduced, and more.
When is the Season 2 release date of 'The Morning Show'?
The latest trailer for Season 2 of The Morning Show confirmed to fans that Alex does not work for UBA following her on-air off-script outburst.
When asked to come back to the network, she replies, "I don't want to. I'm not coming back." So, will Alex eventually change her mind?
In the second season, Bradley is now co-hosting the morning news program alongside anchor Eric Nomani (played by Hasan Minhaj). But, what happened to the team dynamic between Alex and Bradley?
“I thought we were a team,” Bradley tells Alex in the trailer.
In the final moments in the trailer, Alex has a sit-down interview to share her side of the story.
“There’s been a lot written about The Morning Show and a lust for ratings that made even the worst behavior permissible,” the interviewer begins. “Do you feel that the important issues have been addressed?”
With the drama and tension mounting in Season 2 of The Morning Show, fans are anxiously anticipating its release. Luckily, viewers won't have to wait too much longer for the show to drop on Apple TV Plus.
The Morning Show is set to air on Sept. 17.
'The Morning Show' will introduce new cast members in Season 2.
Season 2 of The Morning Show will also usher in a few new characters. Julianna Margulies will portray popular news anchor Laura Peterson, who becomes a "mentor figure for Bradley," showrunner Kerry Ehrin told Entertainment Weekly.
"The idea really stemmed from having a character who had done the work and what that looked like in this industry and in the UBA environment," Kerry told the outlet. "She's at the top of her game."
The Morning Show showrunner noted that the character is sort of like a Diane Sawyer, and she happens to be Alex's longtime rival.
"You've got to believe me when I tell you this character was worth getting on a plane for in the middle of a pandemic," Julianna told EW about her upcoming role. "She's a woman who has been through the fire and back and made it out alive."
Season 2 of The Morning Show will premiere on Sept. 17 on Apple TV Plus.