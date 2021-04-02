Here Are Some of the Best Breakup Movies on Netflix to Help Heal Your Heart

Here Are Some of the Best Breakup Movies on Netflix to Help Heal Your HeartBy Katie Garrity
Apr. 2 2021, Published 2:13 p.m. ET
We’ve all been there. Heartbroken, wallowing in our misery, listening to Bon Iver on repeat, trying to get over a breakup.
We can spend all day long on Google asking the search engine how to heal a broken heart, but sometimes, the best we can do is let it ride and give our feelings time.
But in the meantime, there are fictional movie characters we can watch experience the trauma of falling in love just to get their hearts broken — and as a result, attempt to feel less alone.
Sure, you may end up in tears, saddened even more by the characters' heartbreaks, but maybe the movie will provide some sort of epiphany or catharsis that helps you move on.
Below, we’ve compiled some of the best breakup movies on Netflix to get you through the grief.
‘Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind’
When a relationship ends, sometimes all we want to do is forget that our ex ever existed. In Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Clementine (Kate Winslet) has all the memories of her romance with ex-boyfriend Joel (Jim Carrey) erased.
When he tries to do the same thing, Joel's subconscious fights back to keep the memories of Clementine alive. This film reminds viewers that it’s okay to keep memories (good, bad, and sad) even though the ending may have been painful.
‘The Break-Up’
One of the most fascinating aspects of The Break-Up is how very real the story is. Jennifer Aniston and Vince Vaughn portray a mismatched couple who just can't quite make it work, even after years of dating and living together.
Post-breakup, the former couple learns how to be amicable and move on. In the end, the two become better, more fulfilled people apart than they ever were together. This film offers an optimistic look at what happens when two people go their separate ways.
‘Marriage Story’
On the not-so-bright side of love, Marriage Story takes viewers through the deeply painful emotions of divorce. Nicole (Scarlett Johansson) and Charlie (Adam Driver) attempt to co-parent their son while navigating their separation. This widely acclaimed film, which was written and directed by Noah Baumbach, received several Golden Globe and Oscar nominations.
‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’
If you want to feel happy for a fictional character and sad for yourself, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before is the perfect movie. Peter Kavinsky is pretty much the perfect boyfriend, and Lara Jean finds herself falling for him. The two have their ups and down, but the ending of this film is sure to make you smile.
‘How Stella Got Her Groove Back’
This 1998 film is a breakup classic. Starring Angela Bassett, How Stella Got Her Groove Back will inspire you to ditch your problems, go on vacation, and find someone new.
‘Call Me by Your Name’
In this 2017 film, a quiet romance blossoms between Oliver (Armie Hammer) and Elio (Timothée Chalamet) while he vacations with his family.
It's a story of heartbreaking first love. Warning: the ending is not for those in the midst of full-on breakup sadness.