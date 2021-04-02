Here Are Some of the Best Breakup Movies on Netflix to Help Heal Your Heart

We can spend all day long on Google asking the search engine how to heal a broken heart, but sometimes, the best we can do is let it ride and give our feelings time.

We’ve all been there. Heartbroken, wallowing in our misery, listening to Bon Iver on repeat, trying to get over a breakup.

But in the meantime, there are fictional movie characters we can watch experience the trauma of falling in love just to get their hearts broken — and as a result, attempt to feel less alone.

Sure, you may end up in tears, saddened even more by the characters' heartbreaks, but maybe the movie will provide some sort of epiphany or catharsis that helps you move on.

Below, we’ve compiled some of the best breakup movies on Netflix to get you through the grief.