'Nine Perfect Strangers' Is the Latest Miniseries You'll Want to Sink Into

In the modern TV landscape, the miniseries is often the thing that can attract the biggest movie stars, and Nicole Kidman has become a queen of the form. She helped launched the miniseries revolution with Big Little Lies, and has continued to star in other TV productions in the years since that show's first season. Now, Nicole's latest project, Nine Perfect Strangers , is almost set to premiere, and audiences are eager to learn more about it, including its release date.

The novel and series will tell the story of a wellness retreat that goes horribly wrong. Nicole is set to play the leader of the wellness retreat, who exerts control over the minds and bodies of her guests. As the trailer for the series suggests, things are going to get weird on this retreat pretty quickly. The series looks to be another dark, sinister entry in Nicole's canon of miniseries.

Much like Big Little Lies, Nine Perfect Strangers is also adapted from a novel by Liane Moriarty. The show also reunites Nicole with the showrunner of Big Little Lies, David E. Kelley. In addition to Nicole, the series also stars Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Regina Hall and Manny Jacinto.

Although Hulu has confirmed that Nine Perfect Strangers will come out this year, it has yet to announce a specific release date for the series. The trailer only says that it is "coming soon," and doesn't offer any additional detail on what the timeline is for release. In spite of the uncertain release date, though, there's still plenty of reasons to get excited for the series.

Nicole Kidman bought the rights before the book was released.

After the enormous success of Big Little Lies, it seems that Nicole was eager to jump on whatever Liane was releasing next. Before the book was even published, Nicole had already acquired the rights to it, and was always positioned as a likely star for the project as well. Given Nicole's work thus far, and the all-star cast that's been assembled for the project, fans are eager for an announcement of the show's release date.

Jonathan Levine, who directed Long Shot and 50/50, is set to direct all eight episodes of Nine Perfect Strangers, and he'll also serve as an executive producer on the series. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Nicole explained that the production was following strict COVID-19 protocols to keep the cast and crew safe.