Will 'Big Little Lies' Be Back for Season 3? It's Possible!

Fans of the HBO drama Big Little Lies were left with a lot of questions after the Season 2 finale back in 2019. Are Bonnie and Nathan getting divorced? What about Renata and Gordon? Madeline and Ed are going to live happily ever after, right? Also: Is everyone going to prison forever?!

Obviously, the only way we'll get answers to these questions is if there's a Season 3 of the show. Even though it's now been quite a while since the Season 2 finale, people are still holding out hope that the HBO show could be renewed. Believe it or not, it actually seems like it might be possible. Maybe.

Is 'Big Little Lies' coming back for Season 3?

First of all, the novel the show is based on concludes with the moms of Monterey coming clean, so there would be no real reason to keep following them to see if they get caught. In Big Little Lies the book (by Liane Moriarty), Bonnie confesses to the crime, and Celeste gives a public speech about domestic violence to educate people. She also goes back to practicing law. Obviously, the show is much different and we're left with a lot of loose ends, which is why we got a Season 2.

And while it hasn't actually been 100 percent confirmed that Big Little Lies won't be returning with a third season, people are definitely holding out hope. HBO president Casey Bloys told TVLive back in 2019 that it just didn't seem "realistic."

"But the reality is, they are some of the busiest actresses working in Hollywood. We have deals with some of them — Nicole [Kidman] is doing her next show [The Undoing] with us. I just think it’s not realistic," Casey said. He added, "Look, if they all came to me and said, ‘We worked out all of our schedules!’ – then sure. But I just don’t think it’s realistic.”

