We Know That Mike Loves Molly, but Who Is Billy Gardell Married to in Real Life?

Billy Gardell was born to Linda Gray (no, not the actress from Dallas) and William Gardell. Although not much is known about Billy Gardell’s parents, who divorced when he was young, he did open up about his early years in a previous interview.

He shared, “Alleys were my playgrounds, and we played ball on fields that weren’t in great shape. Before laptops and apps, I caught lightning bugs, played hide-and-seek, and sat under trees with my buddies figuring out what we were going to do that day. My generation is the last bus from the old school before they closed it up. I cherish that.”

The actor revealed that although his mother wasn’t initially amused with his choice to become a comedian, his father was all for it.

He explained, “At first, my mother was horrified by my career choice. Her thing was for me to get a nice job at a warehouse. My father was the opposite. He said I should follow my dream, that he didn’t and was stuck in a lousy job.”