'Bob Hearts Abishola' Isn't Canceled, but It Hasn't Been Renewed Either

The CBS series Bob Hearts Abishola follows a modern love story. Bob (Billy Gardell) is a businessman from Detroit who ends up in the hospital after a heart attack. There, he meets cardiac nurse Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku), who happens to be an immigrant from Nigeria. Although he develops a crush on her from when they first meet, she's not interested. They have completely different backgrounds and seemingly nothing in common. But Bob only has heart eyes for this health care worker.

The second season premiered at the end of 2020, but the future of the show is still up in the air. It's unclear if Bob Hearts Abishola is canceled or if it will be renewed for a third season.

There's hope of a renewal. An article in USA Today refers to the producer of Bob Hearts Abishola, Chuck Lorre, as a "sitcom king" since he's responsible for other very popular shows like The Big Bang Theory and Two and a Half Men. Both series ran a whopping 12 seasons.

According to TV Series Finale , Bob Hearts Abishola hasn't been canceled, but it also hasn't been renewed either, although the website almost makes a case for the show to see another season. It states that the comedy was CBS's highest-rated new scripted series in 2020.

'Bob Hearts Abishola' is a new take on a classic story.

Romantic comedies where one person has unrequited feelings for someone they meet isn't a new topic. There have been plenty of movies and shows around this story before. You could call it a tale as old as time, which is a clear reference to the Disney movie Beauty and the Beast, a film from 1991 with a similar storyline without the comedy. But honestly, any Adam Sandler movie could fit into this category.

However, Bob Hearts Abishola is a love story for the modern age. The story is based on the relationship between the two main characters, but it also shows the life of an immigrant in America today. Abishola is proud to be Nigerian, and she isn't looking to fit into some American stereotype in order to be accepted in this country.

At the same time, she's not an African stereotype. Abishola is not a Black woman having grown up in the U.S. with our culture and understanding of things. Her culture is a part of who she is and it didn't suddenly vanish when she moved overseas. There will be things about American life she doesn't understand, and that's OK and not made to be the butt of some tired joke because of it.

To go even further, the USA Today article praises Bob for not being portrayed as a "nice guy" who gets upset with Abishola for not giving him a chance or agreeing to go out with him. Instead, he goes out of his way to be kind and learn more about her. For example, he learns some of her native tongue in hopes it will impress her.