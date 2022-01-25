Is 'Ghosts' Returning for Season 2? What We Know

Is 'Ghosts' Returning for Season 2? What We KnowBy Pretty Honore
Jan. 24 2022, Published 11:14 p.m. ET
In October of 2021, CBS viewers were introduced to Samantha Arondekar (Rose McIver), her husband Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar), and the dozens of ghosts who inhabit their new home on Ghosts.
Samantha’s voyage into the supernatural world begins after she inherits Woodstone Manor from a distant relative. However, Samantha and Jay’s plans of turning the house into a bed and breakfast come to a halt when some uninvited guests make their presence known.
The mansion hosts a corral of quirky characters that are invisible to Samantha until she has a close encounter with death herself. Since then, Samantha’s newfound connection to the afterlife has proven to be a gift and a curse, and after Season 1, many of our questions remain unanswered.
So, will there be a Season 2 of Ghosts — or has the CBS series been canceled? Here’s what we know.
Will there be a Season 2 of ‘Ghosts’?
Adapted from the BBC series of the same name, Season 1 of Ghosts has received mixed reviews. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Hetty Woodstone actress Rebecca Wisocky offered her thoughts on the show's renewal.
Rebecca told ET, “We have no actual gossip to share at this point, but if people keep tuning in and the numbers that they have been, I think that makes a pretty sound case for CBS to continue telling the Ghosts story.”
“There are so many more stories that we can tell and that we're dying to tell, so I really do hope we get the chance,” the actress explained.
Then, on Jan. 24, CBS confirmed that Ghost has been greenlit for Season 2. Ghosts joins Bob Hearts Abishola, Young Sheldon, and The Neighborhood as one of the latest CBS sitcoms to be renewed for an encore season.
CBS president Kelly Kahl praised showrunners Joe Wiseman, Joe Port, and the cast of Ghosts for doing “a superb job of adapting” the series and “absolutely making it their own.”
She added, “This smart and charming show is delivering new creative highs, not to mention scaring up new audience highs, every week.”
The cast of ‘Ghosts’ reacts to being renewed for Season 2.
Showrunners surprised the cast of Ghosts with the news of the show’s renewal on camera, and they were just as excited as the rest of us. Their reactions were captured in a video that was posted by the show’s official Twitter account.
The caption read, “This may be no surprise to anyone who watches and loves Ghosts, but we still found a way to surprise the cast with this good news — Ghosts is officially renewed for Season 2!”
Since the announcement surfaced online, the stars of Ghosts have taken to social media to express their gratitude to fans.
Román Zaragoza, who plays Sasappis on the series, wrote on Twitter, “We got picked up for a Season 2! This is so exciting and I’m beyond grateful for this amazing team. Living the dream, y’all.”
New episodes of Ghosts air on Thursdays at 9 p.m. EST on CBS.