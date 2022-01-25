Is 'Ghosts' Returning for Season 2? What We Know

In October of 2021, CBS viewers were introduced to Samantha Arondekar (Rose McIver), her husband Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar), and the dozens of ghosts who inhabit their new home on Ghosts.

Samantha’s voyage into the supernatural world begins after she inherits Woodstone Manor from a distant relative. However, Samantha and Jay’s plans of turning the house into a bed and breakfast come to a halt when some uninvited guests make their presence known.