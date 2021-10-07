Is Rose McIver Married? Details on the 'Ghosts' Star's Relationship

For those who don’t already know much about Rose McIver , she’s the beautiful actress who led the way in the CW supernatural comedy-drama series iZombie from 2015 to 2019. She also starred in the Christmas Prince movie franchise from 2017 to 2019 which can be exclusively streamed on Netflix right now.

The New Zealander can also be seen in Ghosts, a new sitcom about a happy-go-lucky journalist who links up with a chef from the city to convert an old lodging building into a brand-new bed-and-breakfast for them both to profit off of.

Rose stays busy when it comes to her career, but is she as busy in her love life too?