Here's How 'iZombie' Ended and Why the Series Had to Come to a Close

Fans' favorite show, iZombie, arrived on Netflix in early August and many are devastated that the series about the undead is coming to an end. "Did they really have to do this to me? Really??? I'm sobbing and it's not even necessary," one fan despaired on Twitter. But, is iZombie really over? Keep reading for everything you need to know about how the series tried to tie up its loose ends.

So, is iZombie over? Though the news of iZombie's cancellation broke in May of 2018, the series came back for a final fifth season in order to appease its passionate core fanbase, per Deadline.

The end to the series, which was loosely based on Chris Roberson and Michael Allred's comic, arrived due to dwindling viewership. However, that didn't stop iZombie from rising to the ranks of cult series, being well-received by critics and nominated for several Teen Choice Awards, including in the "Breakout Show" and "TV Star: Female" categories.

Because of its core audience, iZombie knew it had to tie things up for its devoted viewers. And that's exactly what it did in its final season. "It's a lovely bow at the end of the season," showrunner Rob Thomas explained to Screen Rant. "We will answer all of the big, long-term arc questions."

And in many ways, they wrapped the show up quite nicely, though many fans were disappointed with the finale. "I can count on one hand the number of series finales I have actually liked," one person wrote on Twitter. "iZombie was not one of them. It wasn't super bad, but I felt like it was an incredibly strange way to end the series. The last season, in general, felt very choppy."

How did iZombie end? iZombie began as undead protagonist Liv (played by Rose McIver) ate a victim's brain to try and understand the circumstances of their murder. And over the past five seasons, we've seen the series evolve into a panic over a massive outbreak, where the city of Seattle is walled and people are fighting "the Battle of Seattle" for their chance at survival.

The final episode, aptly titled "All's Well That Ends Well" watches our zombie star Liv apparently die in a Seattle bombing. Meanwhile, Major volunteers to take the cure on television to prove that it works, except the medication turns out to be bunk because Ravi gave it to the head of the bad guys in Fillmore Graves.

At the same time, Blaine is stuck with his rival Don E in zombie hell at the bottom of the well. Fans agree that this is a great end for the character, whom many on Twitter describe as "a total jerk" and "so extra with EVERYTHING."

But then, we jump 10 years into the future and watch Ravi, Peyton, and Clive on a "virtual cast" talk show, where they process what happened at the end of the Battle of Seattle. And although they confirm that Liv is dead and that Major has disappeared, it turns out both are alive (rather, undead) and together on Zombie Island.