Where Has Wendell Been in Season 6 of 'Fear the Walking Dead'? He's Still Alive

Season 6 of Fear the Walking Dead has seen Morgan and the rest of the group all over the place, navigating their post-apocalyptic world both together and separately. They are also under the control of Virginia and, because she split so many pairs up, fans are wondering where Wendell is and what happened to him.

The last we saw of Wendell, he was tasked with helping June set up her hospital in the Nov. 15, 2020, episode of Fear the Walking Dead. Since the break in the season and the return of the rest of the characters that fans know and love, Wendell has been noticeably absent.

Some fear the worst for him. Others are confident he'll return by the end of the season for whatever inevitable war begins.