Meet 'Ghosts' Star Utkarsh Ambudkar and His Cute Little Family

CBS's sitcom, Ghosts, is an adaptation of the BBC One series of the same name.

According to the series' official synopsis, "Ghosts is a single-camera comedy about Samantha and Jay, a cheerful freelance journalist and up-and-coming chef from the city, respectively, who throw both caution and money to the wind when they decide to convert a huge rundown country estate they inherited into a bed & breakfast — only to find it’s inhabited by the many spirits of deceased residents who now call it home."