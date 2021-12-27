How Did Death Become the Ghosts From CBS's 'Ghosts'? Let's Dig up What Killed Them

Thorfinn (Devan Chandler Long) was a Viking in the early 1000's, a pretty treacherous time to be anything. While he and his men were sailing down the coast of Canada on the hunt for furs, he was accidentally left there. We have no idea if he was able to successfully fashion a friend out of a volleyball before his helmet was struck by lightning, killing him. According to the National Weather Service, from 1989-2018 there were 43 lighting-related fatalities in the U.S., so Thorfinn died a rare and noble death!