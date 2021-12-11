Thorfinn the Viking's Backstory on 'Ghosts' Will Tug At Your Heartstrings

The big catch is that only Samantha can see the ghosts after she almost dies falling down the stairs. Each ghost has their own story to tell and comes from a different time period in history. Thorfinn the Viking is by far the oldest ghost haunting the Woodstone estate, and while he's quite funny as a ghost, the way he died was actually quite sad. Thorfinn gets the chance to tell his story in Season 1, Episode 3, "Viking Funeral."