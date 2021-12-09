What Time Is the Fall Finale of 'Ghosts' – and Will the Show Return?

According to TV Series Finale, CBS hasn’t released an official statement on whether or not Ghosts has been renewed for a second season. This news isn’t exactly what fans have been hoping to hear, but there's still hope. Since the finale episode of season one hasn’t aired on TV yet, CBS definitely still has time to make an announcement over the coming weeks or months. There’s a lot to take into account when a network is deciding whether or not they want to renew a show.