You May Recognize the Haunted Estate in 'Ghosts' from 'Bridesmaids'

If you enjoy when a comedy features a dash of dark humor and some light paranormal activity, then you may want to check out Ghosts. The sitcom, which is based on a 2019 BBC One series of the same name, is set to debut on CBS on Oct. 7.

The show follows a couple after they inherit a picturesque country estate from a relative. While the two are initially excited to put their DIY attitudes to work to open up a bed and breakfast, they soon learn that they aren't alone in the home.