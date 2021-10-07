You May Recognize the Haunted Estate in 'Ghosts' from 'Bridesmaids'By Shannon Raphael
Oct. 7 2021, Published 3:15 p.m. ET
If you enjoy when a comedy features a dash of dark humor and some light paranormal activity, then you may want to check out Ghosts. The sitcom, which is based on a 2019 BBC One series of the same name, is set to debut on CBS on Oct. 7.
The show follows a couple after they inherit a picturesque country estate from a relative. While the two are initially excited to put their DIY attitudes to work to open up a bed and breakfast, they soon learn that they aren't alone in the home.
The ghosts of former residents are there as well, which adds a whole new meaning to Spooky Season. Much of the action does take place inside the haunted home, but is Ghosts filmed on a set, or in a sinister real-life location?
Where is 'Ghosts' filmed? You may recognize the exterior of the estate.
Scenes for the BBC One edition of Ghosts were filmed at an English country manor called West Horsley Place, and the American version also utilized a grand estate.
A sprawling property at 380 South San Rafael Avenue in Pasadena, Calif. served as the backdrop for the exterior of the home in the pilot. The facade of the house also served as the site of Bruce Wayne's residence (Wayne Manor) in the 1966 Batman television series.
The home was featured in Bridesmaids as the location of Lillian's (Maya Rudolph) bridal shower, and it has also been in Alias, The Campaign, and Scary Movie 2.
Though Pasadena property is meant to be the setting for Ghosts, the scenes featuring the interior of the home were shot somewhere else entirely.
Asher Grodman, who plays a spirit named Trevor in the series, told CBS Denver that the cast and crew relocated from California to Montreal for the rest of filming.
"This is a team sport," the actor said. "They rebuilt this house in Montreal and the attention to detail is incredible. The cast is so special and it really comes down to the people and the work that goes into it...."
The 'Ghosts' cast features an actress who has already dealt with the dead on another TV show.
The cast of the new CBS series is star-studded, and there are plenty of living and non-living characters to keep viewers entertained. Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar are the main leads of the show, and they play Samantha and Jay, respectively. Their (living) characters are the ones who inherit the ghostly home.
Rose is best known for playing the unfortunately-named corpse and coroner's assistant, Liv Moore, on iZombie. She has also appeared as Amber Moore on the popular Netflix Christmas film series, A Christmas Prince.
Utkarsh had notable roles as Donald in Pitch Perfect and as Jern Dah in Brittany Runs a Marathon. He also played the brother of Mindy Kaling's character in The Mindy Project. In addition to his screen work, Utkarsh is a rapper as well.
Rose, Asher, and Utkarsh are joined in the cast by Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), and Richie Moriarty (Pete).
Ghosts airs on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, and viewers can catch up on the show the next day on Paramount Plus.