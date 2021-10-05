Curate Your Spooky Season by Streaming These Halloween Movies and Shows

Curate Your Spooky Season by Streaming These Halloween Movies and ShowsBy Jamie Lerner
Oct. 5 2021, Published 4:20 p.m. ET
Spooky season is upon us! What does that mean? Well, it means that it’s time to sit in front of our televisions for the next month and binge-watch Halloween movies and shows while eating delicious candy. So now that we have a myriad of streaming platforms to choose from, what are the best movies and shows to celebrate the holiday on each one?
We’ve got Netflix, HBO Max, Paramount Plus, and our favorite… Huluween! Plus, a few others, so read on (if you dare) to see which movies and shows will get you into the Halloween spirit.
Best Halloween Movies and Shows on Netflix
Netflix is nothing if not expansive, so we wanted to bring some variety to your Netflix Halloween streaming. If you haven't already watched Mike Flanagan’s Haunting series, turn it on now! It’s based on Shirley Jackson’s The Haunting of Hill House and Henry James’ The Turn of the Screw, and is truly – as its title suggests – haunting.
Stranger Things is now a classic Netflix staple, but it still holds up and makes for a great theme for Halloween parties, while The Babysitter movies are our favorite campy Halloween movies. They call back to Hollywood’s B-movies in a way that’s effective, hilarious, and still scary.
HBO Max Houses Haunting Halloween Movies
When it comes to series, HBO Max doesn’t have anything too scary, but its movie selection is vast. All the Harry Potter films are currently on HBO Max, and yes, we know they’re not *technically* Halloween movies but what better time of year to watch them?
Plus, Halloween is significant in Harry Potter. Take the troll attacks on Halloween in Sorcerer’s Stone and the Chamber of Secrets opening on Halloween in the second movie, among many more examples.
Although HBO Max has old classics like The Blob and I Married a Witch, as well as newer classics like Scream and Nightmare on Elm Street, we also want to remind you that Studio Ghibli’s Spirited Away is definitely spooky enough to be a Halloween classic.
And cult classics like The Craft, which is about a group of schoolgirls learning how to be witchy, feels so new every time we watch that we can’t recommend it enough.
Paramount Plus’s Selection of Halloween Movies and Shows
A newer streaming platform, Paramount Plus has its own Halloween selection. Night of the Living Dead is probably their most classic Halloween film, while Zodiac, which is not technically considered a “Halloween” movie, is still worth a watch. Starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Mark Ruffalo, and Robert Downey Jr., Zodiac takes on the story of the famed and anonymous Zodiac Killer.
Of course, don’t miss Evil, an original CBS series about a forensic psychologist, Catholic seminarian, and technology contractor working together to uncover the secrets of some mysterious paranormal activities.
Amazon Prime has a great selection of Halloween movies and shows.
One of our all-time favorite Halloween movies, Coraline, has a home on Amazon Prime. The stop-motion film follows a young girl split between worlds, not unlike Stranger Things, but more macabre and less of a thriller.
Then there's Lore, Amazon Prime’s original series based on the podcast of the same name. Every episode tells a spooky story based in real life, so it is effectively terrifying.
And Buffy the Vampire Slayer is a must-watch classic starring Sarah Michelle Gellar as a teenage vampire slayer gifted with mysterious powers.
An Apple Plus show a day keeps the haunting at bay…
Its movie game is strong, but not ready for Halloween. However, as far as television shows go, we know that “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” is just one episode of the animated classic Charlie Brown, but it’s too good not to watch during this spooky season.
On top of that, Julianne Moore stars in Lisey’s Story, a new show based on Stephen King’s novel about a woman living through disturbing events that reignite memories of her late husband.
Huluween is the best streaming platform for Halloween movies and shows.
Yes, we mean Hulu, but seriously, check out their dedicated Huluween site. Hulu is the place to go for both cult classics and more traditional Halloween films. A '90s favorite, Edward Scissorhands, starring Winona Ryder and Johnny Depp, is now a cultural touchpoint and a very charming film about a “spooky” outcast.
Hulu’s also the place to watch one of our favorite television anthologies, The Twilight Zone. Every episode has its merits, but the show is known for plunging viewers into a world beyond space and time, in which anything is possible, including freak accidents and the paranormal.
And finally, The Rocky Horror Picture Show is a must-watch on Halloween. Theaters around the country screen the classic, and moviegoers dress in costume and participate in activities. Fun fact: anyone who hasn’t been to a Rocky Horror showing is considered a “virgin.”
We love Halloween culture.
Some of the best Halloween movies and shows are on Disney Plus.
How could we forget Disney Plus? Well, we can’t. Disney Plus houses two of the all-time best Halloween films: Nightmare Before Christmas and Hocus Pocus. Nightmare Before Christmas is one of Tim Burton’s most widely popular films, created fully in stop-motion in the early '90s. It should be watched every Halloween and Christmas.
Hocus Pocus, on the other hand, is a drive-in and outdoor movie favorite because it’s so quotable and fun to watch in groups. Every line is a masterclass in writing, and every line delivery, especially from the witches played by Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker, is a masterclass in acting. And Disney Plus also has Halloweentown, potentially the most iconic Halloween DCOM of all time.
So there you have it: our favorite Halloween movies and television shows on every major streaming platform. Trick or treat or watch TV!