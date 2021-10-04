Logo
People in London celebrating Halloween 2020
Source: Getty Images

40 Spooktacular Pun-Filled Halloween Group Chat Names for You and Your Squad

By

Oct. 4 2021, Published 3:49 p.m. ET

It's officially October, which means Halloween is right around the corner. As you start to figure out your plans for the night and costume ideas, of course, you're going to want to chat with your friends. That right there is the exact moment you realize a group chat is a necessity.

If you already have a group chat with your friends, great! If you don't, no worries. Just know you're going to need to have one before Oct. 31. The first step is gathering all hands on deck to concoct a creative, spooky season-themed name. No more everyday, mediocre titles — this time, you'll need to consider some original group chat names for you and your friends.

Cute Black Cat & Ghost with Eyes, Skulls, & Bats Halloween Background
Source: Unsplash / Davies Designs Studio
Now, thinking up a title may look easy, but it's a lot harder than it seems. You want to have the perfect name that sums up your crew, but there are so many Halloween puns that exist. Or, you and your friends are struggling to even come up with one option. There's really no in-between, but that's why we are here to help!

If you're having trouble, feel free to use any one of these 30 spooky and pun-filled Halloween group chat names as motivation to create your own, or simply use it for the group chat name.

Here are ghost-themed group chat names.

1. Ghouls Night Out

2. Squad Ghouls

3. Where My Ghouls At?

4. Ghoul's Best Friends

5. My Ghoul Friends

6. Ghouls Just Want to Have Fun

How about a vampire-themed group chat name?

7. Ghastly Ones

8. Coffin Crashers

9. My FANGtastic Friends

10. Buffy's Slayers

11. The Fang Gang

12. Transylvania Crew

A little girl in a witch costume
Source: Unsplash / Paige Cody
Of course, we need a few witch group chat ideas!

13. My Witches

14. Where My Witches At?

15. Main Witches

16. The Coven

17. Not Your Average Witches

18. Witch Don't Kill My Vibe

Let's move into a more basic idea and use boo in our group chat names.

19. BOO!

20. Here For My Boos

21. My Boos

22. All My Boo-tiful Friends

23. The FaBOOlous Crew

24. Bibbity Bobbity Boo

Pumpkin Twins
Source: Unsplash / @cazault

You can't consider Halloween group chat names without observing pumpkin puns first!

25. The Perfect Pumpkins

26. In Search Of Our Perfect Pumpkins

27. My Pumpkins

28. Pumpkin Picking Crew

29. It's Pumpkin Time

30. Pumpkin Spice and Everything Nice

Last but not least, here are a few horror-themed group chat name ideas.

31. Scream Queens

32. Jeepers Creepers

33. Spooktacular Ghouls

34. Beware: Enter At Your Own RISK

35. Eerie Vibes

36. The Real Housewives of Elm Street

37. You'll Float Too

38. The House of Haunted Souls

39. Baltic Avenue Gang

40. Want To Play A Game?

Haunted House
Source: Unsplash / @charlie_wollborg

We hope this variety of funny Halloween-themed group chat names gave you some ideas on what you want to name your group chat. Once you get the group chat started, there's no doubt it will be active all day, every day with costume ideas, Halloween night plans, and of course, Halloween memes because who doesn't love a good meme? We hope you have fun creating a group chat name, and Happy Halloween!

