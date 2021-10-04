40 Spooktacular Pun-Filled Halloween Group Chat Names for You and Your Squad

It's officially October, which means Halloween is right around the corner. As you start to figure out your plans for the night and costume ideas, of course, you're going to want to chat with your friends. That right there is the exact moment you realize a group chat is a necessity.

If you already have a group chat with your friends, great! If you don't, no worries. Just know you're going to need to have one before Oct. 31. The first step is gathering all hands on deck to concoct a creative, spooky season-themed name. No more everyday, mediocre titles — this time, you'll need to consider some original group chat names for you and your friends.

Now, thinking up a title may look easy, but it's a lot harder than it seems. You want to have the perfect name that sums up your crew, but there are so many Halloween puns that exist. Or, you and your friends are struggling to even come up with one option. There's really no in-between, but that's why we are here to help!

If you're having trouble, feel free to use any one of these 30 spooky and pun-filled Halloween group chat names as motivation to create your own, or simply use it for the group chat name.