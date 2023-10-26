Home > FYI > Halloween A Woman Documents Her Nightmare-ish Uber Ride as Sloth from 'The Goonies' When a woman wears a scary Halloween costume in her Uber, she looks so ugly that the driver doesn’t even want to pick her up ... or so it seems. By Jamie Lerner Oct. 26 2023, Published 12:36 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@wilsonolivia69

It’s that magical time of year when we get to be someone else for a night (or a weekend … or an entire week.) Halloween is an excuse to be whoever we want to be, and sometimes, we want to be an ugly sloth! TikToker Olivia Wilson dressed as Sloth from The Goonies for a Halloween party and had to take an Uber in her grotesque costume.

Olivia was dedicated to her look — she had the bald cap, the melting eye, and even the gag-worthy teeth. Of course, she also “yassified” the look with red heels, making it even more hilarious. But what did her Uber driver think? Olivia’s fans definitely enjoyed their interaction.

Olivia dressed as a sloth on Halloween and wore her costume in the Uber.

Olivia has over 400,000 followers on TikTok, so it makes sense that she recorded her entire trip and interaction with her Uber driver. She told him in advance that she’d be in costume, and instead of standing outside to make it easy for him to find her, she stayed inside so that she wouldn’t scare the neighbors. The Uber driver drove past her house two times before finally stopping to pick her up.

Luckily, when he got to her, he let her into the care, scary makeup and all. At first, the ride was awkward as she kept making “eye contact” (and she really meant one-eye contact) with the driver through the rearview mirror. But eventually, he laughed at how ridiculous Olivia’s costume was and she went on to enjoy her Halloween party.

Most of Olivia’s followers thought her Uber ride was hilarious, but it wasn’t that surprising.

Maybe it’s because I’ve only lived in cities and Olivia’s situation seems to be pretty suburban, but I know for a fact that Uber drivers have seen worse than a scary costume. Olivia’s experience from her perspective emphasizes how self-conscious she is of how she looks, but it’s not that weird to wear a costume the week before Halloween. If it was January, we’d understand how she’s feeling.

My dad was an Uber driver for a little bit, and he said that someone once pulled out a cigarette in his car and started smoking, which is obviously way scarier for an Uber driver than an ugly costume. Other drivers have dealt with people vomiting in their cars, playing terrible music, making out (or worse) in the backseat, and a whole host of other Uber nightmares. Our best bet is that Olivia’s Sloth was a dream in comparison.

In fact, Olivia’s overemphasis on warning the driver and staying inside to not scare the neighbors is a little more self-important than we’d like. We’re sure she’s a great person, but in all honesty, no one really cares what you look like! It’s akin to social anxiety — whenever we’re nervous, we just have to remember that no one really cares about what we’re doing as much as we think they do. It’s the same in this case.