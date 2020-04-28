Whatever Happened to Mama Fratelli from 'The Goonies'?

In the 1970s, Anne started her Hollywood career, taking on several character roles in many well-known television shows, including Three’s Company, Little House on the Prairie, and Wonder Women. She took on the part of Mama Fratelli in 1985 and was praised for her portrayal of the leader of the evil gang, a center of the Goonies storyline.

Her biggest and most accolade-filled role came when she won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress and a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture, both for her performance in 1987's Throw Mama From the Train starring Danny DeVito and Billy Crystal.