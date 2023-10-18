Home > FYI > Halloween 31 Halloween Riddles That Will Make You "Howl" With Laughter With Halloween comes tricks, treats, and riddles (which can be both a trick and a treat). We compiled the best Halloween riddles for adults and kids. By Jamie Lerner Oct. 18 2023, Published 8:35 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Every year, Halloween gets a little scarier, a little messier, and a little more goofy! A major part of every Halloween season is the tradition of trick or treating when kids sing, “Trick or treat, smell my feet, give me something good to eat. If you don’t, I won’t care, I’ll just pull up your underwear!” The popular rhyme isn’t quite a riddle, but it definitely has the prank-like vibe of one.

That’s why the Halloween season is also celebrated with riddles and brain teasers. Riddles are like mind pranks we can play on adults and kids. So, we’ve compiled a list of the best Halloween riddles for adults and kids.

Halloween Riddles for Kids and Adults

1. You’re in a room and there’s a ghost in the room, but you are the only one in the room. How is this possible? You are the ghost. 2. Each morning I appear to lie at your feet. All day I will follow no matter how fast you run, yet I nearly perish in the midday sun. I'm your shadow. 3. How do you fix a broken jack-o'-lantern? With a pumpkin patch. 4. Look in my face, I am somebody. Look in my back, I am nobody. What am I? A mirror.

5. Why don’t mummies take vacations? They’re afraid they’ll relax and unwind. 6. I have hundreds of ears, but I can’t hear a thing. What am I? A cornfield. 7. Why are there fences around cemeteries? Because people are dying to get in. 8. How do you spell candy in 2 letters? C and Y (C-and-y). 9. I have no feet to dance, I have no eyes to see, I have no life to live or die, but yet I do all three. What am I? Fire.

10. What do you call a skeleton that makes you laugh and giggle when you’re sad? A funny bone. 11. You can find me from head to toe, I am a liquid, I make some people faint and I am in every living being you know. What am I? Blood. 12. A zombie, a mummy and a ghost bought a house. It has all the usual rooms except for one. What room won’t you find? A living room. 13. People are scared of me. When you have more of me, you will see less. What am I? Darkness.

14. Who makes it, has no need for it. Whoever buys it won’t use it. Who uses it, won’t care. What am I? A casket. 15. Where do ghosts, mummies, and zombies love to swim? The Dead Sea. 16. We have no flesh, no feathers, no scales, no bones. We do have fingers and thumbs of our own. What are we? Gloves. 17. The more you take, the more of me there are. What am I? Footsteps. 18. How do ghosts predict the future? They check their horror-scope.

19. Why can’t a man living in California be buried in Canada? You don’t bury the living. 20. Why aren't ghosts very good liars? Because you can see right through them. 21. Frankenstein’s father has three sons. The names of two of them are Snap and Crackle. What is the third son called? Frankenstein. 22. Dracula loves to draw this, as well as put it in the bank. What is it? Blood.

23. I’m tall when I’m young, I’m short when I’m old, and once a year, I make heavy pumpkins light. What am I? A candle. 24. I have a straight back and sharp teeth that bite. What am I? A saw. 25. I'm a ball, but I can't be kicked, thrown or tossed. What am I? An eyeball. 26. I have many teeth, but don't bite. What am I? A comb. 27. Why did the ghost ride the elevator? It wanted to lift its spirit.