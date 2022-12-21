These 40 Christmas Riddles Are Guaranteed to Entertain You This Holiday Season
Riddle me this: I am an annual celebration that brings family and friends together. What am I? Christmas, of course!
With the holiday creeping around the corner, why not indulge in a few festive riddles? The brain teasers are sure to keep you and your guests entertained. We've compiled our most creative Christmas-themed riddles, so check them out below and have a Merry Christmas and happy holidays!
Test your holiday knowledge with these Christmas riddles!
1. What does Santa Claus use when he has trouble walking? A candy cane.
2. What has many needles, but doesn’t sew? Christmas tree.
3. What do you call an elf dancing with earmuffs on? You can call them anything since they can’t hear you.
4. When does Christmas come before Thanksgiving? In the dictionary.
5. What kind of egg can you drink? Eggnog.
6. What do you call a person who is afraid of Santa Claus? Claustrophobic.
7. Why didn’t the turkey want to eat at Christmas? It was already stuffed.
8. During Christmas, I am found with evergreens, pine cones, and berries arranged in a round. What am I? A wreath.
9. What is Santa’s favorite gadget? A pole-aroid camera.
10. What do you look forward to that’s filled with things and looks like a giant person's sock? Christmas stockings.
11. What bites but doesn’t have any teeth? Frost.
12. What is red and white, red and white, and red and white again? Santa Claus tumbling down a hill.
13. Where do snowmen go dancing? The snowball.
14. What’s the hardest thing about learning to skate? The ice.
15. When you go out in a blizzard and you see a vampire, what do you get? Frostbite.
16. The inns were full in this little town, so in a manger, he was born. What is it? Bethlehem.
17. Which one of Santa’s reindeer can you see in outer space? Comet.
18. I'm a Christmas treat that can be made into many things. I can be a cake, a cookie, or an edible little cottage with icing. What am I? Gingerbread.
19. I'm a bank but I don't have any money. What am I? A snowbank.
20. What kind of bug hates Christmas? A humbug.
21. What has many keys but can’t open Santa’s sleigh? A piano.
22. I come with many colors, so beautiful and bright, I turn so many houses into a beautiful sight. What am I? Christmas lights.
23. I am a ball that does not bounce. What am I? A snowball.
24. What can travel all around the world like Santa Claus and never leave its corner? A stamp.
25. What do you get when you cross a bird with a turtle? A turtle dove.
26. Which year would Christmas and New Year's come in the same year? Every year.
27. At every house Santa visits, he’s looking for this treat. What are these? Milk and cookies.
28. What do you call Santa when he’s broke and has no money? St. Nickel-less.
29. I hide around the house, moving during the night. Santa sent me to see who’s naughty and nice. What am I? Elf of the Shelf.
30. Who is the most disrespectful of all the reindeer? Rude-olph.
31. What do you call an old snowman? Water.
32. I am a plant that people hang up above and stand beneath to kiss someone they love. What am I? Mistletoe.
33. You can hold me and shake me, but I’m easy to break. I have lots of snow, even though it’s all fake! What am I? A snow globe.
34. You can catch me easily, especially around Christmastime, but you can never throw me. What am I? A cold.
35. If the end of the year is on December 31st, then what is the end of Christmas? The letter S.
36. Santa Claus will be doing his own laundry. What detergent will he use? Yule Tide.
37. I am tall when I am young, and I am short when I am old. What am I? A Christmas candle.
38. What does Adam say on the night before Christmas? “It’s Christmas, Eve!”
39. I’m grumpy and green and stole Christmas one night. But then my heart grew, and I set it all right. Who am I? The Grinch.
40. What is always in front of you but can’t be seen? Next Christmas!