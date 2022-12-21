Your Elf on the Shelf's Visit Has an Expiration Date — But When Is It?

Whether you go hard on your Elf on the Shelf shenanigans or you’re more of a laid back parent when it comes to setting up the elf daily, there comes a time when you have to say goodbye to it. But when does the Elf on the Shelf leave? The tradition comes from a children’s book that explains the typical rules, which include a child being unable to touch an elf, lest it loses its magic, and the promise that it will return the following year after it leaves.