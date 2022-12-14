32 Christmas Instagram Captions for the Grinch in Just About All of Us

Though the character himself is a green curmudgeon who once despised the Whos down in Whoville for celebrating Christmas, he has ironically become a definitive icon for the season over the years. As such, it stands to reason that many of us will stan the Grinch over the holidays.

If you're posting about Christmas this year, whether you love it or hate it, there's a caption for you for your social media platforms like Instagram. Check out these Grinch captions for inspiration.