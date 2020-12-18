30 Christmas Couple Captions for the Perfect Holiday Instagram Post

The Christmas holiday is almost here and there’s no other time of the year that’s more enchanting. From the snow-covered wonderland to the food and the presents, everything about this time of year is special. The one thing that can make it even more magical is if you have someone special by your side to celebrate.

There’s nothing quite as memorable as your significant other meeting your family over the Christmas holidays and having them take part in all your special family traditions. Of course, you’re going to want to immortalize the holiday with your love and get as many pictures of the two of you at the holiday parties. But if you’ve already spent weeks preparing food and festive decorations, don’t spend the rest of the holidays agonizing over the perfect caption for your ‘gram.

Instead, here are some cute and Christmassy captions for couples to use in any and all holiday social media posts.