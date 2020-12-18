30 Christmas Couple Captions for the Perfect Holiday Instagram Post

30 Christmas Couple Captions for the Perfect Holiday Instagram PostBy Pippa Raga
The Christmas holiday is almost here and there’s no other time of the year that’s more enchanting. From the snow-covered wonderland to the food and the presents, everything about this time of year is special. The one thing that can make it even more magical is if you have someone special by your side to celebrate.
There’s nothing quite as memorable as your significant other meeting your family over the Christmas holidays and having them take part in all your special family traditions. Of course, you’re going to want to immortalize the holiday with your love and get as many pictures of the two of you at the holiday parties. But if you’ve already spent weeks preparing food and festive decorations, don’t spend the rest of the holidays agonizing over the perfect caption for your ‘gram.
Instead, here are some cute and Christmassy captions for couples to use in any and all holiday social media posts.
Cute Christmas couple captions
1. A magical night with an even more magical person.
2. Found my person, now all we need is to find some mistletoe.
3. Kissing you makes sweater weather so much better.
4. Let's pretend these palm trees are our mistletoe.
5. Merry everything and a happy always.
6. Has anyone seen my mistletoe?
7. Smitten like a pair of mittens.
8. It's s'more than a feeling.
9. Be a deer and post with me for an elfie?
10. Roses are red, snowflakes are blue. Just so you know, I really love you.
11. Make it a December to remember.
12. 'Tis the season for lovin'.
13. Baby, you had me at ho ho ho.
14. Meet me under the mistletoe.
15. Christmas may still be coming, but I've already got the best present.
16. While everyone is dreaming of snow, I'm dreaming of more holidays with you.
17. The only gift I want this year is your presence.
18. If you need us between now and New Year's, we'll be under the mistletoe.
19. There's snow place like home.
20. I only have ice for you.
Song-inspired Christmas couple captions
21. "On the first day of Christmas, my true love gave to me...."
22. "All I want for Christmas is you." —Mariah Carey
23. "You are the jingle to my bell."
24. "Hurry down the chimney tonight." —Eartha Kitt
25. "Holidays are joyful, there's always something new. But every day's a holiday when I'm near to you." —The Carpenters
26. "A very Merry Christmas and a happy new year. Let's hope it's a good one, without any fear." —John Lennon & The Plastic Ono Band
27. "My world is filled with cheer and you this Christmas." —Donny Hathaway
Christmas couple captions inspired by movies
28. "But for now, let me just say. Without hope or agenda. Just because it's Christmas. And at Christmas, you tell the truth. To me, you are perfect." —Love Actually
29. "For it is plain as anyone can see. We're simply meant to be." —The Nightmare Before Christmas
30. "It's not what's under the tree that matters, it's who's gathered around it." —A Charlie Brown Christmas