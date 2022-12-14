The Internet Is Taking the "Satan" Scene in 'The Santa Clauses' a Little Too Seriously

And whether or not anyone asked for it, the Santa Clause franchise received another follow-up in 2022. This time, it comes in the form of a Disney Plus limited series entitled The Santa Clauses. In the series, a 65-year-old Scott who has inhabited the role of Santa for several decades decides to step down. Before he retires, he must choose a worthy successor to fill his jolly boots.

Unfortunately, people seem to have taken offense to an innocuous reference to Satan in one scene.