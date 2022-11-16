Disney Plus's Miniseries 'The Santa Clauses' Wasn't Filmed at the North Pole

The air is crisp, ugly sweaters are being plucked from the backs of closets, the 12-foot Home Depot skeletons are starting to don white beards and red hats, Mariah Carey is doing her vocal warmups; we all know what that means. The holiday season is upon us, and it's time that we catch up on our favorite Christmas movies.

Among the likes of A Christmas Story, Elf, Bad Santa, and Krampus (yes, Krampus, we don't need any critiques) is The Santa Clause franchise.