The Parker Family's House From "A Christmas Story" Just Hit the Market
Get excited! A Christmas Story is by far one of the most popular holiday films. Set in the 1940s, it follows the hilarious and heartwarming story of 9-year-old Ralphie Parker, who wants one thing from Santa Claus more than anything else: a Red Ryder Carbine Action Air Rifle. And now, just in time for the season of giving, his family's house from the movie has been placed on the market. Here's everything we know about it.
The "A Christmas Story" campus is for sale.
Ralphie Parker's childhood home, located in Cleveland, Ohio, at 3159 W. 11th street, 44109, is officially up for sale. And the best part is that the interiors were restored and reconfigured to resemble the actual movie set. In the house, you'll find details from the movie, like Ralphie's leg lamp. But that's not all.
If you've visited the area surrounding the A Christmas Story house in recent years, you'll know that it has been turned into a fan's haven. The museum, gift shop, and the Bumpus family house will all be included in the sale.
Across the street from the house is a museum dedicated entirely to A Christmas Story, which is chock-full of props from the Christmas classic and behind-the-scenes photos.
The A Christmas Story gift shop spans over 4,000 square feet and has been the go-to spot for whimsical holiday souvenirs for years.
Not to mention that the Bumpus family house, which is next door to the Parker family house, has been operating as a bed-and-breakfast for years.
The current owner of all of these properties paid $150,000 for everything back in 2004 when he purchased it from Ebay, according to News 5 Cleveland.
The Parker's house, which was originally built in 1895, needed a massive renovation, though. He cleverly decided to remodel it to look exactly like the house's interiors from the movie set.
Per the A Christmas Story campus website, the home started public tours on Nov. 25, 2006. It has since welcomed over a million guests and counting. The annual attendance is estimated to be around 75,000 people.
The list price is currently unknown. But in the comment section of a post advertising the sale, fans crossed their fingers that whoever buys this property keeps it open to the public and keeps the movie's memory alive.