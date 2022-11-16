Tim Allen Returns in 'The Santa Clauses' on Disney Plus — Will There Be a Second Season?
In 1994, a simple toy salesman made a Santa-sized mistake when he knocked the real king of Christmas off his roof in The Santa Clause. As a result, Scott Calvin (Tim Allen) had to step in Santa's shoes, in order to ensure that every child's Christmas was still magical.
Now, Santa Scott Calvin is back in the Disney Plus series The Santa Clauses.
The Santa Clauses takes place 28 years after Scott first took on the Santa mantle. However, the job has lost its magic for his whole family since the first time he said, "Ho, ho, ho!" What happens when Scott hands the cherished job title of Mr. Claus to someone else?
And will there be a Season 2 of The Santa Clauses? Here's what we know!
Will there be a Season 2 of 'The Santa Clauses' on Disney Plus?
According to the official Disney Plus press release for The Santa Clauses, the show is billed as a limited series. That typically means that the show won't return for more than one season.
The first two episodes of The Santa Clauses are currently available to stream on Disney Plus. If there won't be a Season 2 of The Santa Clauses, how many episodes are left in Season 1?
There are four episodes left in The Santa Clauses. The show followed the standard Disney Plus two-episode premiere — however, the following four episodes will be released on a weekly basis.
Given that episode release schedule, when will the series finale of The Santa Clauses drop on Disney Plus? Will it arrive just in time for Christmas?
When is the series finale of 'The Santa Clauses'?
Given the one-episode-a-week release schedule, the series finale of The Santa Clauses will drop on Disney Plus on Dec. 14, 2022.
Now, does the show being billed as a limited series necessarily mean Disney won't bring it back next year for the holidays? Not exactly! If the show garners high enough ratings, there's definitely a chance that The Santa Clauses could return for a Season 2.
And if watching The Santa Clauses has you feeling nostalgic for the original 1994 Christmas film, don't fret! The entire Santa Clause trilogy (the SCU if you will) is available to stream on Disney Plus as well.
Are any of the original cast members in 'The Santa Clauses'? (MINOR SPOILERS)
Tim Allen makes a glorious return as Scott Calvin, with Elizabeth Mitchell reprising her role as his wife. Eric Lloyd does guest-star in The Santa Clauses as Scott's son Charlie, with David Krumholtz also returning as the iconic original elf Bernard.
Elizabeth told The Wrap (via Yahoo Entertainment) to expect more cameos in the upcoming episodes, and explained, "We have quite a few little cameos, and I hope for even more, should we come back, ever."
You can stream the first two episodes of The Santa Clauses now on Disney Plus.