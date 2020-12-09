According to TikTok, 'The Santa Clause' Is Basically All About Time Travel

In The Santa Clause 2, the new "clause" is that Santa has to get married or relinquish his role as Santa. According to the TikTok theory about The Santa Clause movies, this never came up before because Scott was on a constant time loop, unbeknownst to him, thus never getting this far as Santa.

The time loop caused him to be forever repeating the same circumstances, so when Santa, aka Scott, is told in The Santa Clause 2 that he has to get married and find a Mrs. Claus, it's a shock to him.