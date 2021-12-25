Listen to These 5 Christmas Podcasts While You're Shopping or Wrapping Gifts

One way to de-stress or distract from one's worries is to escape by popping on a podcast. While many people have their go-to shows, there are a few Christmas podcast offerings that can either put you back in a holiday mood, or that can keep the celebrations going once all of the presents are opened.

Though these shows are all holiday-themed, they can brighten your mood and put you in the Christmas spirit during any time of the year. Feel free to keep listening long after Dec. 25 passes — we won't tell.