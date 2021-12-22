Start a Holiday Movie Marathon on Netflix with These Christmas Trilogies

Start a Holiday Movie Marathon on Netflix with These Christmas TrilogiesBy Shannon Raphael
Dec. 22 2021, Published 9:55 a.m. ET
The holiday season is in full swing, and there's truly no better way to celebrate the the calm before the storm than by putting on a Christmas romance movie.
While many original offerings are one-off films, Netflix subscribers can really get in the holiday spirit by setting up a movie marathon with a smattering of binge-watchable Christmas trilogies.
Keep scrolling for the Netflix Christmas originals that are so nice, they did them thrice.
'The Princess Switch' (2018), 'The Princess Switch: Switched Again' (2020), and 'The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star' (2021)
The plot of The Princess Switch film series is like The Prince and the Pauper meets The Parent Trap. Instead of Lindsay Lohan appearing as an adorable set of scheming twins, however, we have Vanessa Hudgens playing most of the main characters in the Netflix trilogy.
The first film begins when baker Stacy DeNovo (Vanessa Hudgens) decides to switch places with Lady Margaret Delacourt (also Vanessa Hudgens), who is in line to marry the prince of the fictional country, Belgravia.
Naturally, Stacy ends up forging a connection with the prince, while Lady Margaret falls for the baker's best friend, Kevin (Nick Sagar).
As if Vanessa wasn't already carrying the film with the double duty of playing two lead characters, the High School Musical takes on a third character in the subsequent movies in the trilogy.
In The Princess Switch: Switched Again (2020) and in The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star, the actress also stars as the devious Lady Fiona Pembroke.
Though each movie in this trilogy is more unbelievable than the last, there's no denying that Belgravia is a festive location, and that the castle is majestic. Plus, viewers will find themselves thinking about how many body doubles must have stood in for Vanessa during the filming process. The prospect will surely distract even the busiest audience member from the stresses of gift wrapping.
As if that wasn't enough motivation to tune in, the second movie in the series also features cameos from the two main characters in the other Netflix holiday trilogy: A Christmas Prince.
'A Christmas Prince' (2017), 'A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding (2018), and 'A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby (2019)
Before Vanessa pulled triple duty in The Princess Switch, A Christmas Prince put Netflix original holiday movies on the map. The series stars iZombie actress Rose McIver as Amber Moore, an up-and-coming journalist who wants to make a name for herself by covering a major story.
She decides to secretly write about whether the incumbent king of Aldovia, Richard (Ben Lamb), is actually the scoundrel playboy that he is rumored to be.
Amber pretends to be the tutor of the Prince Richard's sister, Emily (Honor Kneafsey), who has spina bifida. As she grows closer to the family, she falls in love with the prince, and she realizes that she isn't exactly up to the task of putting him and his loved ones on blast.
The titles of the following two movies hint at their respective plots, and fans will get to see the royals take on various life milestones after they fall in love.
Romcom aficionados can think of this trilogy as the Christmas version of the iconic 2004 Julia Stiles film, The Prince and Me.
All of the movies in these trilogies are available to stream on Netflix now.