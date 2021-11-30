Where Was 'The Princess Switch 3' Filmed? Remy Hii Dishes on Filming in Europe (EXCLUSIVE)

Lady Fiona Pembroke (Vanessa Hudgens) made her Netflix debut in The Princess Switch: Switched Again, in which she concocted a plan to dethrone Duchess Margaret Delacourt (also Vanessa Hudgens) and become Queen of Montenaro.

After mistakenly kidnapping her doppelganger, Princess Stacy Wyndham (once again, Vanessa Hudgens), Fiona was apprehended and taken into custody. But it appears that Stacy and Margaret need Fiona’s expertise to crack a case in The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star.