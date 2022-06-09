Distractify
Home > Politics
Exclusive video of the Jan. 6 attack
Source: ABC

The Court Hearings for the Jan. 6 Insurrection Are Under Way — Here's How to Watch

Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga - Author
By

Jun. 9 2022, Published 2:25 p.m. ET

On Jan. 6, 2021, a mob of Donald Trump supporters, white supremacists, and "Proud Boys" participated in a riot on the Capitol building in Washington, D.C. The attack sought to overturn former president Trump's loss in the 2020 presidential election by disrupting the counting process. The riot resulted in the loss of life, several injuries, and property damage over the course of several hours. In total, more than 820 people were charged after the fact, including officials running for public office.

Article continues below advertisement

The first public insurrection hearing is set to begin on June 9. It will be the first in a series of several hearings that are expected to last well into July of 2022. Here's where you can watch the insurrection hearings and what to expect.

The U.S. Capitol building was raided on Jan. 6, 2021.
Source: Getty Images
Article continues below advertisement

Here's how to watch the insurrection hearings.

NBC reports that the first insurrection hearing on June 9 will serve as "an opening statement" for the investigation. In general, the hearings are expected to feature in-person testimonies and unseen videos of the attack. Seven hearings are expected to take place.

The committee overseeing the hearings is comprised of nine members, seven of whom are Democrats. The two Republican members are not allied with Donald Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

Several news outlets are ready to broadcast and stream the insurrection hearings as they occur. The broadcast and streaming schedules for the first three hearings are as follows:

  • Thursday, June 9 at 8 p.m. EST
  • Monday, June 13 at 10 a.m. EST
  • Wednesday, June 15 at 10 a.m. EST

Here's where you can watch the hearings:

You can watch the hearings via broadcast and streaming on most major news sources. However, Fox News is notably the only major news network that will not follow the hearings live.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Karine Jean-Pierre Is Set to Make Around $180,000 a Year as White House Press Secretary

What Does It Mean to Be a "One-Horse Pony"? President Biden Might've Said the Wrong Phrase

Here's What We Know About Boris Johnson's Potential Replacements

Latest Politics News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.