A Familiar Face Returns as Mrs. Claus in the Disney Plus Series 'The Santa Clauses'
Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for the Disney Plus series The Santa Clauses.
What happens when Santa Claus wants to retire? Scott Calvin (Tim Allen) has been spreading Christmas cheer for 28 years when we reunite with him in The Santa Clauses on Disney Plus. He's been hard at work at the North Pole, but it's hit the point where he and Mrs. Claus could use a nice, permanent vacation.
We know it's been a while since the OG Santa fell off Scott's roof in the 1994 Santa Clause film — so is the actress playing Mrs. Claus in The Santa Clauses the same actress from the original film?
Here's what we know.
Who plays Mrs. Claus in 'The Santa Clauses'?
Why yes, that is Elizabeth Mitchell reprising her role as Mrs. Claus in The Santa Clauses! She made her first appearance as Scott Calvin's love interest Carol Newman in The Santa Clause 2 back in 2002. Scott had to race to find a Mrs. Claus during the events of the film, or else he risked losing his Santa status for good.
He ended up falling for Carol in the film, and by the end she became the new Mrs. Claus. Elizabeth eprised her role as Mrs. Claus in Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause.
The actress told CinemaBlend why she was excited to reprise her role in The Santa Clauses, saying, "I think that Carol actually really quite loves being Mrs. Claus. I think she just thinks there might be more. Right? I think that’s where we start. And I love that idea because I think we do that in our lives periodically. We’re like, ‘I’m great. I’m great. I’m great. No, I’m not. There’s something missing.
She felt like everyone could relate to how Mrs. Claus was feeling in The Santa Clauses, adding, "How do I figure it out? What do I do?’ And it feels very relatable to me, even though it’s a very imaginary circumstance."
The Season 1 finale of The Santa Clauses drops on Disney Plus on Wednesday, Dec. 14th.