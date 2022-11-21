When Is 'The Santa Clauses' Television Series Coming to Town?

There's a new gift under our trees this holiday season and it's kind of a throwback. The Santa Clauses is coming to Disney Plus nearly 30 years after The Santa Clause landed on our rooftops and we are eager to unwrap every episode.

According to Disney Plus, the six-episode series finds Santa Claus losing his magic due to Christmas's apparent "decline in popularity." Despite this, Santa remains jovial but still suffers the stress that comes from work and family demands until he discovers a way out.