What Happened to the Lactose Intolerant Little Girl in 'The Santa Clause'? Sarah's All Grown Up!

The holiday season may come and go, but The Santa Clause is forever. The 1994 classic Christmas film grossed more than $140 million (per IMDb) in theaters and inspired not one but two spinoff films.

More than twenty years after the flagship film first debuted on the big screen, Disney Plus rebooted the franchise with the release of The Santa Clauses. In the six-episode limited series, more than a few fan-favorite characters reprise their roles.