What Happened to the Original 'Teletubbies' Cast After the Show Ended?

Now that the very generation that grew up on Teletubbies is starting to enter the age where they have children of their own, Netflix is blessing a whole new era of fans with a reboot of Teletubbies that's sure to once again bring about all the joy and wonder that it did more than 20 years ago.

Since we're taking a stroll down memory lane with this reboot, it's worth asking: Where is the original cast of Teletubbies today? Let's unpack what we know about the stars' career progression.