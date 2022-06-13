The Wiggles' Relationships Prove That Intra-Band Love Can Work

As for the other members of The Wiggles, Anthony Fields is currently married to former dancer Michaela Patisteas, per Wigglepedia, whom he has been with since 2003. The duo has three children, all of whom have appeared in various The Wiggles specials over the years.

As for Tsehay Hawkins, the youngest and most recent addition to the group, we cannot confirm if she is currently romantically linked to anyone.